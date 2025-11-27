ResearchAyu knee gap clinic inaugurated

ResearchAyu is working with the mission of finding treatments for incurable diseases and making India a leading global power in the healthcare sector. Today, ResearchAyu’s first advanced knee gap restoration clinic was inaugurated in Nagpur with great enthusiasm. ResearchAyu, which operates more than 50 clinics across the country, has played a leading role in developing evidence-based medicines and treatments for chronic and incurable diseases. The clinic was inaugurated in the presence of senior educationist and former MP Datta Meghe.

This clinic will provide state-of-the-art knee gap restoration treatment to patients in Nagpur and Vidarbha who have been suffering from long-standing knee pain and cartilage degeneration. The company’s founder, Deepak Patil, said that knee pain is increasing rapidly in India. Current treatments do not effectively reach millions of Indian patients, leading to increased dependency and disability.