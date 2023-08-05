Reshimbagh record big 4-0 win

Prince Khillare (13th min), Aniket Meshram (17 th min), Nehal Shahu (46th min) and Irfan Sheikh (29 th min) were the goal scorers.

In another match, Friend Sixteen FC defeated Cosmo FC 2-0. Shubham Chourasiya (10th min) and Adarsh Choudhary ( 16th min) were the goal scorers.

Young Haider Junior entered the next round defeating Auto Stand 3-0. Thanks to Ruman Ansari who scored the spectacular hat-trick. He found the net in 37th, 41st and 48th minutes.

Star Boys drubbed Shiv Shivam 4-0. Aditya Kalsariya played an important role in the victory by striking twice (41st and 48th minutes). He was well supported by Aditya Kathoute (25th min) and Karan Bhimte (50th min). Mariyam FC defeated Teka FC 2-0. Saeed Anwar (19th min) and Farhan Ansari (42nd min) netted one goal each. Baba FC pipped Mission India FC 5-4 in the tie-breaker.