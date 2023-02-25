Revenue dept employee should be stress-free: Bidari

Nagpur Due to the use of information technology in work, promptness and speed have increased but along with this, stress on the employees has also increased. Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari expressed the hope that through sports and cultural festivals and such gatherings, tension should be reduced and the revenue department should be known as 'sporty and stress-free employees'.

Nagpur Divisional Revenue Sports and Cultural Competition was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari at Mankapur Divisional Sports Complex. Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, Gadchiroli collector Sanjay Meena, Bhandara collector Yogesh Kumbhejkar, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand, ZP Chief Executive Officer Saumya Sharma, Additional Collector Asha Pathan, Revenue Deputy Commissioner Milind Salve, Resident Deputy Collector Vijaya Bankar, deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak, Colonel Vishal Mishra of NCC, office bearers of various organisations of revenue department were present.

81 sports and cultural programmes have been organised in this tournament, which is being held for the first time after Corona pandemic. About 1200 to 1500 revenue officers and employees of the department will be present for this three-day event. All the competitions will be organised at the Divisional Sports Complex at Mankapur and the cricket matches will be held at the VCA Civil Lines.