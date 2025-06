Reyansh, Ananya. Purvi, Karan triumph

In the Under-11 boys final, Reyansh Pendharkar defeated Sarvadnya Gunjal 11- 3, 11-5 whereas Ananya Kashyap won girls crown defeating Karnika Singh 13-11, 9-11, 14-12. In the Under-13 girls final, Purvi Kaur Renu made a light work of Kevika Nandeshwar 11-8, 11-7. In the boys final. Karan Kashyap turned the tables on Laksh Chandak 11-8, 11-7. On Sunday, the men's singles round will start and 9 am informs chief referee Deepak Kanetkar.

ResultsU-11 boys final: Reyansh Pendharkar bt Sarvadnya Gunjal 11- 3, 11-5; Under-11 girls final: Ananya Kashyap bt Karnika Singh 13-11, 9-11, 14-12 ; Under-13 girls final: Purvi Kaur Renu bt Kevika Nandeshwar 11-8, 11-7; Under-13 boys final: Karan Kashyap bt Laksh Chandak 11-8, 11-7;