Riddhima, Shreya power Vidarbha to victory

Riddhima, who hit 106 on Sunday against Mizoram, made an impressive 123 against Karnataka. After Karnataka posted a par score of 215, Vidarbha got off to a flying start, thanks to their openers Riddhima and Aarohi Bambode. They added 98 runs in 139 balls for the opening wicket with the latter making 40. Riddhima and Tanvi Mendhe (18) then joined forces and took the score to 159.

After the loss of Tanvi and Dharvi in quick succession, Riddhima found an ally in Akshara with whom she added 32 runs for the fourth wicket to get Vidarbha close. Riddhima, whose 123 came in 145 balls with 17 boundaries and a six, was the sixth batter to be dismissed. Trupti Lodhe and Shreya Lanjewar guided Vidarbha home with 2.2 overs to spare.

Earlier, Shreya bagged 5 wickets for 48 runs to dismiss Karnataka for 215 in 49 overs.

BRIEF SCORES

Karnataka 215 all out in 49 overs (Sloka 43, Shreya 55, Lavanya 45; Shreya Lanjewar 5/48)

Vidarbha 218/7 in 47.4 overs (Aarohi Bambode 40, Riddhima Maradwar 123; Tejashwini 3/31)

Result: Vidarbha won by 3 wickets