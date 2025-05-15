Ritika-Nitin duo claims silver

After a dream run upto the finals the Nagpur Delhi pair could not keep up the tempo in the summit clash against the top seeds. Facing Sathwik and Radhika the top seeds. Ritika and Nitin had a good start in the first half of the first game where the scores reading 11-10 in favour of the top seeds, Ritika Nitin then lost the plot and were defeated in straight games with the score reading 15-21 and 10/21.

Ritika speaking on the occasion said they are happy with the silver, but somehow could not get their strokes in the later part of the match which costed them dearly. A few mistakes and unforced errors made the difference, further she said they will iron out the problems and practice harder for the coming tournaments. She has thanked her parents, coach Arun Vishnu for his untiring efforts and also Utkarsh Arora for his guidance. Ritika practices at Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy here in Nagpur.