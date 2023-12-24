Ritika-Simran claims silver in Sr national badminton

Speaking to Lokmat Times Ritika said it was a bad day and she developed a niggle in her elbow in the interval of the decider and needed medical attention, further elaborating she said that was not a excuse but did affect her stroke play and the opponents played well.

The duo has thanked their parents, coaches at Suchitra academy Pradeep Raju, Ajay Dayal at Ajay Dayal Badminton Academy , Mayur Ghatnekar for his guidance and all the hard work the coaches have put in. She also has special thanks MBa president Arun Lakhani, senior vice president Mangesh Kashikar for their support.