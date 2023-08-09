Ritika- Simran, Nikkita fashion Maha's victory

In the final, Maharashtra got the better of Gujarat 3-2. Maharashtra had a shaky start as Shruti Mundada lost to Sreya Lele 11-21, 14-21. Again in the next single, Maharashtra faced another defeat as Purva Barde lost to Aishani Tiwari 18-21, 15-21. However Ritika-Simran brought Maharashtra on track defeating Rutvi Baloni-Anjali Rawat 21-16, 21-18. A In the third smen singles match Rucha Sawant restored parity defeating Rutvi Baloni 21-13, 21-11. In the decider city's Nikkita- Sonali Mirkhelkar downed Yuti Gajjar-Tanisha Joshi 21-15, 21-13 to ensure the victory for Maharashtra.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh 3-0. In the first single, Shruti Mundada recorded 21-8, 21-14 victory over Aishwarya Mehta. In the second single, Purva Barve got the better of Priyanka Pant 21-6, 21-10. In the doubles, Ritika-Simrna overcame Aishwarya Mehta-Priyanka Pant 21-16, 21-10.

However, in the Under-19 girls team event Maharashtra lost to Chhattisgarh 1-2. City's Nehal Gosavi lost to Tanoo Chandra 10-21, 21-18, 7-21. In the doubles Nikkita-Sonali quelled the challenge of Rashi Mali-Mahi Sen 20-22, 21-15, 21-15. In the second singles, Hiral Chouhan defeated Ojal Rajak 21-18, 26-24 and won the title.