Ritika-Simran wins doubles title, Gaurav-Ananya runners-up

In the women's doubles final, Ritika and Simran got the better of Anagha Karandikar-Riya Arolkar of Greater Mumbai. The Mumbai duo was retired hurt after the score was 5-1 in favour of Nagpur shuttlers.

However in the mixed doubles event Gaurav Rege and Ananya Durugkar finished runners-up as they lost to Thane's Pratik Ranade-Mehak Nayak16-21, 21-17, 11-21. Nashik's Smit Toshniwal claimed the women's singles title defeating Hetal Vishwakarma 21-6, 21-13 of the same city. In all Pune final, Arya Bhivpatki overcame Varun Kapur (Pune) 21-11, 21-15

Results (all finals)

Mixed doubles: Pratik Ranade- Mahek Nayak (Thane) bt Gaurav Rege- Ananya Durugkar (Nagpur) 21-16, 17-21, 21-11

Women's singles: Smit Toshniwal (Nashik) bt Hetal Vishwakarma 21-6, 21-13

Women's doubles: Ritika Thaker- Simran Singhi (Nagpur) bt Anagha Karandikar- Riya Arolkar (Greater Mumbai) 5-1 ret.

Men's singles: Arya Bhivpatki (Pune) bt Varun Kapur (Pune) 21-11, 21-15

Men's doubles: Viplav Kuvale- Viraj Kuvale (Greater Mumbai) bt Deep Rambhiya- Kabir Kanzarkar (Thane) 15-21, 21-12