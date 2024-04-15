Riya, Saurabh win 10 km race

The event that was organised in 10 km, 5 km and 2 km fun run categories evoked good response. In the five kilometre category, Bhagyashre Mahalle in the women's section and Bhavesh Khandare in the men's section secured the first place.

Earlier district collector Dr Vipin Itankar flagged of the races. District nodal officer and ZP CEO Saumya Sharma, deputy commissioner Archit Chandak, Goraknnath Bhamre, Harvir, Kashinath Patil, NMC chief engineer Rajiv Gaikwad, deputy commissioner Dr Ranjana Lande, Milind Meshram, Prakash Warade, Mahesh Dhamecha, Harish Raut, Ganesh Rathod, Narendra Bawankar, health officer Dr Depak Selokar, additional health officer Dr Vijay Joshi, Dr Gowardhan Navkhare, Dr Shilpa Jichkar, NMC sports officer Dr Piyush Ambulkar, DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, Guruds Raut, Jayant Duble and others were present on the occasion.

Prizes were given to the winners at the hands of guests. Padmakar Charmode, Manish Soni and RJ Amod conducted the proceeding.s Six year old athlete Swarup Bhat did warm up exercise and attracted the attention of all.

Results

10-km women: Riya Dohtare, Mitali Bhoyar, Chaitali Borkar, Riya Tarare, Renu Siddhu.

10-km women: Sourabh Tiwari, Rajan Yadav, Rohit Patle, Sunny Fusade, Om Atram

5-km women: Bhagyashre Mahalle, Tripti Patil, Tanmay Pimpalkar, Sneha Joshi, Anjali Madavi

5-km men: Bhavesh Khandar, Gourav Khodatkar, Kunal Wagh, Pranay Mahurle, Nagesh Katkhaye

2-km fun run young athlete : Arya Takone (6 years), veteran athlete Doma Chafale (76 years), family Kunal Parve and family.