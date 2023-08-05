Road Safety Cycle Rally on Oct 2

Nagpur, Sept 30

To make people aware of traffic rules and regulations, road safety Miles N Millers, Janakrosh and Tiger City Cycling Cub are jointly organising 'Road Safety Cycle Rally' on October 2 at 4.30 p.m.

Addressing media persons Dilip Warkad and Dr Amit Samarth said, a 61-year-old cyclist from Nagpur Anant Kaidalwar died in the accident at Bhadravati. On Friday 23 September 23, the deceased cyclist with his friends left for Ballarasha by cycle and also visited Anandvan Warora and had lunch. At around 2 pm a speeding car hit the bicycle of Anant in Bhadravati area and Anant was injured. His colleagues admitted Anant to a private hospital in Chandrapur. His condition was critical. He was shifted to Nagpur by ambulance but unfortunately, he died near Butibori. Anant was a retired Air Force officer who successfully completed the Manali-Leh Khardungla cycle mission last month.

Dr Samarth said, due to this accident, the cyclists are in fear. Therefore they are jointly organising a cycle rally and peace march to spread the message of road safety. The rally will start from Jerry's Lawns and by taking the route of Laxmi Nagar-Mate square- Vivekakandnd Smarak, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Bhuvan Square- Shankar Nagar-bajaj Nagar, Aath Rasta Chowk, it will terminate at the same spot. Akash Khandekar, Girish Deshpande, Uday Panwalkar of Janakrosh were also present a the press conference.