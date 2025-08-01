Robotic organ transplant performed at Max

Two separate surgeries were carried out at Max. The robotic donor hepatectomy was performed by Dr. Rajvilas Narkhede, while the robotic donor nephrectomy was conducted by Dr. Junaid Shaikh and Dr. Sanjay Kolte.

Dr. Sanjay Kolte shared details of two specific cases. In one, a 40-year-old patient, Ankush Gaurkar, received a portion of his liver from his 36-year-old wife, Bhagyashree. In another case, a 55-year-old man, Prashant Upasani, donated a kidney to his 52-year-old wife, Kanchan.

Following the surgeries, the donors were discharged on the fifth day, and the recipients were discharged on the twelfth day. The success of the procedures was made possible by the coordinated efforts of the hospital’s multidisciplinary team.

Ask ChatGPT