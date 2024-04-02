Rohtak win T-20 VC Trophy

Batting first Jamia Millia scored 151 losing nine wickets in 20 overs. Adil top scored with 37. Mohammad Yusuf (32), and Mohammad Aquib (35) were other scorers. For Rohtak, Ranbir Rana claimed three wickets whereas Narender Shilak got two.

In reply, Rohtak achieved the target losing five wickets in 18.4 overs. Thanks to Rajkumar who played match-winning innings of 74. Gourav Dhureja (37) and Deepak Kumar (14) also batted well.

Vice chancellor Dr Subhash Choudhary presided over the prize distribution function. Pro VC Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Raju Hiwase, director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Dr Sunit Metre, Dr Sanjay Choudhary were also present on the occasion.