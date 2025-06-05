Rokde extends 'Bada Hai To Sundar Hai' offer

This special offer which was to run from May 9 to June 1 will continue for a few more days. In this campaign very attractive discounts are being given on the making charges of diamond jewellery. 100 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery up to Rs. 2.5 lakhs, 125 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery from Rs. 2.5 to 5 lakhs, 150 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery from Rs. 5 to 10 lakhs and 200 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery of Rs. 10 lakhs and above. The management of Rokde Jewelers said that with Bada Hai To Sundar Hai, we are celebrating not just beauty but the scale of love, celebration and value. This is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers.