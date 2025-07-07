Rokde new secy of NDVA, Dangre to continue as president

After discussing various issues in the AGM, Dangre was unanimously given the post of president for the next four years. It was decided to organise the Nagpur District Championship at the earliest. The general meeting was attended by club representatives, members and volunteers.

New Executive Committee (2025-2029): President: Vijay Dangre, Executive President: P. S. Pant, Executive Vice Presidents: Sunil Hande and Arvind Gavai, Vice Presidents: Rajiv Dhoble and Vijay Sundar, Secretary: Saurabh Rokade, Treasurer: Amey Dangre, Joint Secretary: Nilesh Matte, Members: Raju Charade, Praveen Chilkulwar, Nitin Kanade, Sagar Sagdev and Vaibhavi Dangre, Associate Members: Gaurav Gotmare, Savita Chilkulwar and Narendra Ishwarkar.