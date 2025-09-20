Rokde's Mahakl showroom opening on Sept 26

Exactly 25 years ago, Rokde Jewellers had inaugurated its first flagship showroom at Mahal – a landmark that went on to become the heart of Vidarbha’s jewellery culture. Today, that same showroom returns with a glamorous form in a 16,000 sq ft area, which is considered to be Vidarbha’s biggest jewellery showroom. Rokde Jewellers has now shorooms at Mahal, Itwari, Airport, Laxminagar, Hingna, Koradi and Bhandara while it is expanding the activities by opening showrooms at Gondia, Chandrapur and Yavatmal in the near future.

This was stated by managing director of Rokde Jewellers Rajesh Rokde while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. Popular actress Prajakta Mali will be the guest of honour at the inaugural function at 12 noon while actress Sonali Kulkarni will join the celebration later on, he said.

To mark the occasion, Rokde Jewellers announced an offer for one day only on Friday. The Mahal showroom will open its doors to customers at 6:00 in the morning for the offer: - 1. Early visiting customers at 6:00 AM will enjoy a massive 60% off on making charges of gold and silver jewellery. As the day progresses, the benefit will reduce by 5% every hour until it reaches 30%. 2. Diamond jewellery will carry 100% off on making charges throughout the day.

3. Customers who open a Gold Saving Plan on this day will receive 25% off on their first instalment.

Bhayyaji Rokde, Vandana Rokde, Sarang Rokde, Paras Rokde, Snskriti Rokde and Anamika Rokde were present at the press conference.

---