Roma for World Aquatics Masters Championship

Nagpur

Making history for the city, Dr. Roma Sarnaik Morghade will be the first woman from Nagpur in the 30-35 age category to represent India at the World Aquatics Masters Championships Singapore 2025, to be held this August at the OCBC Aquatic Centre and World Aquatics Championships Arena. An alumna of Bhavan’s Civil Lines, Roma began her swimming journey in school, representing her institution at the CBSE National Swimming Championships. However, life soon shifted gears - medical education, multiple postgraduate degrees, and professional commitments took precedence. For 16 years, she stepped away from the pool to build a strong foundation - establishing her career, finding personal stability, and growing into her professional identity.

Once that was in place, she made a bold decision to return - not as a casual swimmer, but as a committed professional one. Over the past year, Roma has participated in state- and national-level Swimming Federation of India Masters Swimming Championships, winning medals and qualifying to represent India and Maharashtra on the world stage. With this, she becomes the first woman from Nagpur aged 30-35 to achieve this remarkable milestone.

She will be competing in the 30-35 years age category, representing India in three individual events: 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 50m breaststroke.

Roma currently trains at Aqua Sports Club, Nagpur, under the guidance of her coaches Vishal Chandurkar and Shashikant Chande. “When I returned to the pool after 16 years, it was Vishal sir who believed in me,” she says. “He didn’t hesitate to train me again - this time, not as a schoolgirl, but as a determined adult chasing an international dream.” She adds, “I feel fortunate to train under him; his coaching has helped me rediscover my potential.”

“Dr. Roma’s journey proves it’s never too late to chase a dream and make history,” says ASCA Level-5 Coach Vishal Chandurkar (Florida, USA). The World Aquatics Masters Championships Singapore 2025 is the largest global aquatic gathering for adult athletes aged 25 and above, bringing together over 7,000 swimmers from 100 countries. Held under the theme of "Sport for Life", the event celebrates the enduring spirit of fitness, international camaraderie, and the belief that athletic excellence transcends age. She credits her discipline and drive to her family’s deep-rooted sporting spirit. “Sports runs in my blood, but it is also a choice,” she reflects. Her mother, Dr. Archana Sarnaik (Keole), has been a national-level table tennis player, and her maternal grandfather, Ramesh Keole, has been a wrestling champion in Amravati. “