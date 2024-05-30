Round 3: Seeds sail smoothly

On the top board top seed Kaustav Baratoutclassed Kunal Wahane. Shaunak Badole recorded the victory over Shourya Ambhore whereas Sai Sharma got the better of Aaradhya Ubale.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated at the hands of . Sheetal Panbude, wife of Late Umesh Panbude. NDCA secretary K K Barat and treasurer S N Parkhi also shared the dais.

In all 126 players are participating in the tournament. Pravin Pantawane is the chief arbiter and he is being assisted by Sheetal Panbude, Gayatri Panbude and Shrikant Bagde. SN Parkhi and Deepak Patrikar along with others are working hard to make the tournament a great success. The total cash prize for the tournament is ₹15,000 along with a rolling trophy to the winner.

Results (round 3): Wahane Kunal (2) bt Barat Kaustav(3), Badole Shaunak (3) bt Ambone Shourya (2), Sharma Sai (3) bt Aaradhya Ubale (2), Gajbhiye CD (3) bt Ramteke Sumedh (2), Ramteke Ayush (3) bt Gaikwad Rishikesh (2), Palash Nagdevte (3) bt Bhagchandani Mohak (2), Lohit Rushikesh (3), bt Shaurya Dhawangale (2), Rutam Zanwar (2) lost to Maras Sahejveer Singh (3), Bajaj Shraddha (3) bt Rudra Dhole (2), Ramteke Pramod (2) lost to J Jaiswal Ritvik (3).