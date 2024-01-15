RPCL from Jan 18, 31 teams to vie for top honours

Vidarbha's new sensation cricketer Shubham Dubey, who has been recently picked by IPL Franchisee Rajasthan Royals, will also grace the occasion. Director, Babuji Foundation Dr Sandeep Shinde, former corporator Vicky Kukreja, MD of Barde Group Naresh Badre, RR manager Romi Bhinde rand others will also grace the inaugural function. Top 32 teams have confirmed their entries for the tournament. The tournament will be played on league cum knock-out basis. Teams are divided into eight groups. Top two teams will make it to the knock-out rounds.

The winner of the tournament will be given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh while the runners-up will get Rs 1 lakh. Apart from these individual prizes, including man of the match in every game, other individual prizes will also be given.

A managing committee has been formed for the smooth conduct of the tournament, informs secretary RPCL and RCA Irfan Razzak.