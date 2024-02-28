Rs 5 lakh prize money triathlon in Feb

The Olympic standard solo relay will consist of three events: 1500m swim, 40km cycling and 10km run. Apart from this, various distance races are also being organised.

Athletes from Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolhapur, Satara, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities are participating in this national-level race.

As per race director of Tigeman Dr Amit Samarth, it will provide huge publicity for the city as a sporting destination and will bring hundreds of people and families to the city and attract tourism and Tiger Tourism, he added.

An organising team has been formed for the for successful organising of Tigerman Triathlon. The team will be working on all the different aspects of Tigerman Triathlon to create a world class sporting event at Nagpur. The organisers are also working closely with Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Nagpur Police Department for the successful organisation of a world class event Tigerman Triathlon.

Tigerman is an annual multisport event that showcases the spirit of endurance and determination. With a variety of challenging categories, Tigerman attracts athletes from around the country to test their limits and celebrate the joy of sportsmanship.