RTMNU gymnastic teams declared
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 15, 2024 07:10 PM2024-03-15T19:10:02+5:302024-03-15T19:10:02+5:30
Dr Pankaj Kunde will be the coach of the team whereas Purushottam Dharwankar and Nikita Vishnoi will be the managers.
The teams will be leaving on March 14. Acting VC Dr Prashant Bokare, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr Raju Hiwase have congratulated the team members and wished them best luck.
Teams
Men's: Aryan Nahate, Anish Behare, Varun Kale, Manthan Bhalavi, Man Masram
Women's: Sayalli Sawarkar, Ayushi Ghodeswar, Rucha Sagulale, Aditi Choudhary, Lakshmi Sathawane.