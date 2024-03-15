RTMNU gymnastic teams declared

Dr Pankaj Kunde will be the coach of the team whereas Purushottam Dharwankar and Nikita Vishnoi will be the managers.

The teams will be leaving on March 14. Acting VC Dr Prashant Bokare, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr Raju Hiwase have congratulated the team members and wished them best luck.

Teams

Men's: Aryan Nahate, Anish Behare, Varun Kale, Manthan Bhalavi, Man Masram

Women's: Sayalli Sawarkar, Ayushi Ghodeswar, Rucha Sagulale, Aditi Choudhary, Lakshmi Sathawane.