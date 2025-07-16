RTMNU & MIA sign MOU
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 16, 2025 21:00 IST2025-07-16T21:00:02+5:302025-07-16T21:00:02+5:30
This industry-integrated program will cover essential aspects of office and industrial administration, accounting, and industrial processes, combining academic instruction ...
real-time industrial exposure. The course is meticulously crafted to provide students with both theoretical understanding and practical skills, making them industry-ready upon graduation. A unique highlight of this program is the mandatory industrial training of 1 to 2 months every semester, ensuring students gain hands-on experience and are exposed to real-time industrial operations across various sectors. This initiative is expected to produce a skilled workforce aligned with the evolving needs of regional industries, addressing employability challenges and promoting sustainable industrial growth.