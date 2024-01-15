RTMNU women win 4x400 m relay

RTMNU team consisting of Bhuvneshwari Masramn, Swati Uikey, Chaitali Borekar and Neha Dhabale clocked 3.59.89 to emerge winner. Shivaji Vidyapeeth secured silver whereas Mumbai Vidyapeeth achieved third place.

In the men's section, Shivaji Vidyapeeth, Swami Ramnand Tirti Vidyapeeth Nanded and Mumbai University achieved first three places respectively.

Double joy for Adarsh

Adarsh Bhure who emerged fastest athlete by winning the 100 m event added another feather to his cap by winning 200 m race in 21.80 seconds. Mumbai Vidyapeeth's Nikhil Dhake clocked 21.81 second to secure silver. Ajay Khade of Shivaji Vidyapeeth finished third.

Neha, Nikhil best athletes

Neha Dhabale who won bronze medal in 400 m hurdles in the nationals and Nikhil Dhake of Muimbai Vidyapeeth who won bronze in junior nationals in 400 m race were declared best athletes. Shivaji Vidyapeeth Kolhapur emerged overall champion in the men's and women's sections whereas host RTMNU finished third.