Ruby, Navniketan win on first innings lead

At Gurunanak Pharmacy College Ground, Ruby made 299 all out in the first innings. In reply, Indian Gymkhana were all out for 264 and thus conceded lead to the opponent.s Ruby in their second innings scored 80 without any wicket when the play stopped.

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Ground, Advocate XI were all out for 154 in the first innings. In reply, Navniketan Cricket Club scored 280 and secured the lead. When the play stopped Advocate XI made 251/6 in the second innings.

BRIEF SCORES

At Gurunanak Pharmacy College Ground

Ruby Colts 1st Innings 299 all out in 67.2 overs (Balkrushna Chavan 39, Shantanu Rajput 104, Aditya Yadav 33; Parth Rekhade 4/79, Gaurav Dhoble 5/97)

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 264 all out in 61.1 overs (Aahan Joshi 89, Devansh Thakkar 41, Parth Rekhade 34; Varun Bisht 4/61, Anoop Shukla 3/34)

Ruby Colts 2nd innings 80/0 in 14 overs (Vandit Joshi 50 n.o.)

Result: Match Drawn; Ruby Colts won on first innings lead

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Ground

Advocate XI Cricket Club 1st innings 154 all out in 44.4 ovrers (Vaibhav Lande 33, Vivek Borkar 46; Yash Tittre 5/66)

Navniketan Cricket Club 280 all out in 71.4 overs (Avesh Shaikh 46, Aditya Ahuja 33, Vedant Dighade 56, Iknoor Singh 34; Sidhaant Mule 4/35, Mandhar Ghodmare 4/82)

Advocate XI Cricket Club 2nd innings 251/6 in 43.5 overs (Karan Vashodia 85, Pawan Chandel 97)

Result: Match Drawn; Navniketan CC won on first innings lead