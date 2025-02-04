Run-fest on cards in India-Eng ODI

So far India have dominated their rivals at this Stadium out of six they have won four ties. The pitch is traditionally a spin-friendly wicket. However, when it comes to white-ball cricket, viewers can expect a high scoring game on a deck with a couple of cracks. When asked Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill whether team management has made any request to cut the grass on the wicket, Gill said, " There has been no instruction from the Indian camp regarding pitch. I haven't seen grass being shaved off the pitch. The wicket here gets dry soon, so they might have kept some grass so that the surface retains moisture. You can never really predict how the wicket is going to play."

According to the experts, the team that navigates the middle overs smoothly will be at an advantage as the trend goes in ODIs. Teams that wins the toss would fancy chasing a target of around 320 on this wicket.

The last ODI played in Nagpur was in 2019 when Australia toured India and the 2nd game of the series was scheduled here.

Highlights of VCA Jamtha

India's first innings in the 2009 ODI against Australia in the 2nd match of the series where they got 354/7 is the highest score by a team at the venue. MS Dhoni scored 124(107) while Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir got fifties.

Canada got bundled for 123 against Zimbabwe during the 2011 World Cup clash is the lowest score in Nagpur ODIs. They lost the game by 175 runs.

George Bailey's 156(114) against India in the 6th ODI of the 2013 series is the highest individual score in Nagpur.

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli has 325 runs in 5 innings at VCA Nagpur including two centuries and a fifty. He averages 81.25 and has a strike rate of 105.17 and the highest score is 116 vs Australia.