Sabchalte Nagar team triumphs

In the final, Sabchalte Nagar defeated BPS team 2-0. In the fifth minute Akshay Gawli struck and put Sabchalte Nagar in the leading position. Then again in the ninth minute, he found the net and increased the lead 2-0. The rival team tried their best to reduce the deficit but in vain. Total 18 teams participated in the tournament. Former corporator Kishor Jichkar, Sharda Naidu, Pramod Singh Thakur, Rupesh distributed the prizes. Shikha Kalakoti, Vikas Meshram, Shahryar Alli, Anas Attar, Shivani Choudhary, Shiba Markar, Pankaj Mahajan and Umesh Deshmukh worked hard for the success of the tournament.