Sai Baba XI enter quarters

In the pre-quarterfinal match, Sai Baba XI defeated BS Sports by 26 runs. Batting first, Sai Baba XI scored 87-7 from eight overs. Karan Adwani was the top scorer with 33 runs from 11 deliveries which included four sixes and one boundary. For BS Sports, Rishabh Khetan took two wickets.

In reply, BS Sports could score 61 runs only. Vickey Mendhe scored 15 runs.

For the winning side, Karan Adwani and Kalpesh Rajput took three wickets each.

In the other pre-quarterfinal tie, Tandoori Kitchen defeated Shree Ram Sena by five wickets.

Shree Ram Sena posted 63 for five in eight overs. Raj Gawli scored 30 runs while Nikhil Ramdham added 20. For Tandoori Kitchen, Faiyyaz Aalam took three wickets and Pranav Gaikwad two.

In reply, Tandoori Kitchen achieved the target with two balls to spare. Ashutosh Singh remained unbeaten on 19 from six deliveries. In another match, Sansui XI (96-5) beat DNA Kamptee (69-7) by 27 runs to enter quarters.