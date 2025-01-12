Sai, Shraddha win chess titles

Sai Sharma scored 6.5 out of 7 to remain a clear winner. Mayank Hedau, Yugant Ramteke, Chandrasekhar Sable, Sumedh Ramteke, Apratim Yadav and Deep Juare scored 5.5 points and were placed from 2nd to 7th in the merit list based on their tie break scores.

In the women group, Shraddha Bajaj with 6.5 points was a clear winner. Lakshita Rathod and Divyanshi Khandelwal scored 5.5 points and were placed 2nd and 3rd based on tie break scores.

Top four finishers in open group i.e. Sai Sharma, Mayank Headu, Yugant Ramteke and Chadrashekhar Sable and top four finishers in Women group i.e. Shraddha Bajaj, Lakshita Rathod, Divyanshi Khandelwal and Vritika Game were selected to represent Nagpur district in Maharashtra state Open and Women's Chess Championship to be held late this year. Prizes were distributed at the hands of director MHK Sancheti Group Amit Yenurkar. CA Saket Bagadia was the guest of honour. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, chief arbiter SNA Shyam Agrawal were present on the dias. S.S.Soman conducted the programme.

.Top Ten finishers in open and girls group were awarded cash prizes sponsored by MHK Sancheti Group. Trophies were given to top four finishers in open and Women groups Medals were given to top two finishers in Under-15,13, 11, 9 and 7 age categories.