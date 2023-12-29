Sai-Swarnika duo champ in artistic yoga

Madhura Varankar of Vidarbha team stood first in girls 6 to 10 years, Shruti Vaghela of Gujarat stood second and Samrat Delikar and Siddhesh Varankar of Vidarbha stood first and second respectively in boys.

The three-day competition was organized at IRA International School, Manishnagar, Besa by Vidarbha Yoga Association and in association with Radhikatai Pandav Charitable Trust. 400 contestants of different age groups from 13 states participated in it.

In 6 to 10 years group Inaya Jain of Vidarbha, Shweta Adsul of Maharashtra and Khushali Shetty of Andhra won in rhythmic Yoga category. Ram Zade, Niksharaj Mandiwad, Sahil Khapana in boys' 10-20 years category, Shreyashi Hazare, Ritushree Sanket and Aksha Sheikh in girls' category, Akanksha Uike, Chhaya Vaghela, Mrinali Shahare in 20-40 years women's category, Dhirendra Bisen, Devendra Kumar and Vishal Patil in men's category. won the first, second and third positions respectively.