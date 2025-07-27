Sairaj Nayse settles for bronze medal
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 27, 2025 21:30 IST2025-07-27T21:30:02+5:302025-07-27T21:30:02+5:30
In the U-17 mixed doubles semifinals, fourth seeds Sairaj of Nagpur and his partner Anannya Shinde (Washim) lost to second seeds Ojas Joshi and Tanvi Gharpure 17-21, 8-21.
Sairaj and Anannya started well but could not match their senior rivals from Pune as the match progressed.
In the U-17 boys singles pre-quarters, Sairaj, a trainee of Arundhati Arun Badminton Academy, went down to third seed and eventual champion Sachet Tripathy of Pune 11-15, 12-15. Sairaj is a Standard X student of Narayana Vidyalayam, Chinchbhavan.