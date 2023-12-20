Samarth all set to hold Tigerman triathlon

Dr Amit has now done four Full Ironman races and 16 Ironman 70.3 races (half iron distance) and has done races all over the world in Europe, Australia, South East Asia and Central Asia. Apart from this Amit has done Race Across America Twice and is also winner of Race Across India and has many ultra-cycling records to his name.

Dr Amit has also trained more than two dozen athletes from Nagpur and all over the country for triathlon and Ironman races at his Miles N Milers Academy. He was also coach of Sanjana Joshi who represented India at the Commonwealth Games.

Dr Amit Samarth has assembled a very big organizing team to organise a world class event in Nagpur. Tigerman Triathlon, National and international level athletes will be coming to Nagpur to participate in Trigerman Triathlon. Nagpur city administration is also supporting Tigermna Triathlon. It will promote Nagpur as Tigercity in a very big way. for more details visit www.tigerman.in