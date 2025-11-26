Samarth finishes second in Tour De Thar

The race was fought neck to neck for entire 200 km by cyclist all over India. Amit Samarth lost the first position to Saurabh Singh by four seconds who finished the race in total time of 5. 59. 20 seconds. The third position was taken by Shradhir Shirzem with a total time of 6. 9 hours in age category 31 to 45 years. The overall winners of 200 km men’s category where Anup Pawar (5. 59. 9 hrs), Sanjeev Sharma (5. 59. 9 hrs) and 3rd position (5. 59. 12 hrs)

Daksh Khante, who trains Amit Samarth at Miles N Milers Sports Academy also participated in the 100 km Men’s Amateur Category. He finished 100 km cycling in 2 hrs 44 mins with a average speed of 35.4 kmph for 100 km.