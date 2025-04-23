Samarth, Raunak hit half centuries

At close of play on Day 1, Chhattisgarh were 30 for no loss. Nagesh Umagel (39) and Manav Wakode (22) also batted well for Vidarbha. For Chhattisgarh, Sujal Dewangan claimed four wickets. Chhattisgarh were trailing by 219 runs with all ten wickets in hand.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha U-14 1st innings 249 all out in 78.3 overs (Nagesh Umale 39, Manav Wakode 22, Samarth Nathani 64, Raunak Hedau 60; Sujal Dewangan 4/58)

Chhattisgarh U-14 2nd innings 30/0 in 14 overs

Chhattisgarh trail by 219 runs