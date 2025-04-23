Samarth, Raunak hit half centuries
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 23, 2025 22:45 IST2025-04-23T22:45:02+5:302025-04-23T22:45:02+5:30
At close of play on Day 1, Chhattisgarh were 30 for no loss. Nagesh Umagel (39) and Manav Wakode (22) also batted well for Vidarbha. For Chhattisgarh, Sujal Dewangan claimed four wickets. Chhattisgarh were trailing by 219 runs with all ten wickets in hand.
BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha U-14 1st innings 249 all out in 78.3 overs (Nagesh Umale 39, Manav Wakode 22, Samarth Nathani 64, Raunak Hedau 60; Sujal Dewangan 4/58)
Chhattisgarh U-14 2nd innings 30/0 in 14 overs
Chhattisgarh trail by 219 runs