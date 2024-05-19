Samyak, Himanshi, Anshuman, Lavanya triumph

More than 1000 kids participated in the unique event with lot of enthusiasm. The first three winners got cash prizes whereas other got a consolation prizes.

Earlier Devang Chhaya, Ravindra Tong, Dr Vivakanand suingh, former athlete Umakant Sangode, pro kabaddi champion Shubham Palkar and 0thers flagged off the event.

NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale, Ironman Dhruv Bhiwapurkar, Dr Vivek Awasare, Sukesh Gandhi, Dr Suraj Yevtikar, Tushar Rahangdale, Manish Karandukar, Mahindra Dholia, Kamal Waswani, Archana Kottewar, Dr Hambirrao Mphite, Pawan MAaavi and Pankaj Mahajna distributed the prizes. Shruti Oswal conducted the proceedings while Ramchandra Wani made introductory remarks.

Results

12-14 boys (1609 m): Samyak Meshram, Prashik Manerao, Aman Girsaware

12 to 14 (1609 m): Himanshi Bawane, Shrawani Khobragade, Arnavi Mahalle

8 to 11 boys (1609 m): Anshuman Kumbhare, Veer Bhaskar, Rishikesh Deshmukh

9 to 11 girls (1609 m): Lavanya Shendre, Deepika Raut, Sachi Mendhe

4 t0 7 boys: Viraj Meshram, Yash Korde, Shlok Sontakke,

4 to 7 girls: Aaradhya Goswami, Palak Manerao, Navya Lanje.