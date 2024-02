Sansui XI, Zero Degree, Sai Baba, Tiger X enter semis

In the first quarter-final, Sahil Ansari’s 66 and Nihal Khan’s 22 helped Sansui XI beat Dosti XI by 42 runs. Sansui XI scored 133-5 and then restricted Dosti XI at 97-7 in eight overs.

Zero Degree beat Tandoori Kitchen by 32 runs and Tiger XI ousted SS XI by 17 runs in pre-quarters first and then drubbed Pratik XI by 23 runs to make it to last eight.

Results: PQF: Tiger XI 111-2 (Dipak Saudagar 46, Gyan Usendi 33; Akash Singh 1-22) bt SS XI 94-7 (Kartik Gokhale 47, Akash Singh 15*; Vijay Yadav 2-16) by 17 runs.

Quarter-finals: Sansui XI 133-5 (Sahil Ansari 66, Nihal Khan 22; Nikhil Rohan 2-25) bt Dosti XI 91-7 (Pratik Talekar 22*; Yadvendra 3-13) by 42 runs.

Zero Degree 95-5 (Deepesh Vaswani 25*, Akshay Arsade 23; Faiyyaz Aalam 4-11) bt Tandoori Kitchen 63-2 (Faiyyaz Aalam 20*, Malcom John 18*; Anand Sharma 1-9) bt 32 runs.

Sai Baba XI 138-4 (Sumit Rajput 46, Amandeep Singh 32; Pranav Narnaware 2-24) bt Rest of Sadar 57-4 (Pranav Narnaware 15, Ashraf Shaikh 17; Mohnish Ninawe 1-11) by 81 runs.

Tiger XI 89-7 (Kartik Rathod 37; Suraj Gajbhiye 4-17) bt Pratik XI 66-4 (Shubham Malik 17; Shddique Zaid 12-12) by 23 runs.