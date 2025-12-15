Saraswati celebrates annual sports meet

Saraswati Vidyalaya, Shankar Nagar, celebrated its Annual Sports Meet 2025–26 marked by spirited participation and house-wise competitions.

The meet was inaugurated by president) South Indian Education Society (SIES) T K Venkates in the presence of T. G. Kumar,. Krishna Kumar, Radhakrishnan, and Dr. Suresh Chari along with HM of secondary Lakshmi Srinivasan, assistant HM Shaili Iyer. HM primary Reshmi Umesh, supervisor primany Veena Narayanan, supervisor secondary Ravi Kulkarni and Rahul Ghode and convener of sports meet Brijmohan Rawat

The first daywitnessed a range of house-wise athletic and fun competitions. The events drew vibrant participation from students of all houses followed by prize distribution ceremony.

The second day witnessed the presence of chief guests Dr. Sambhaji Shivajirao Bhonsle ( Director) Department of Sports & Physical Education, RTMNU, Nagpur. The meet concluded with the prize distribution ceremony, where the chief guest presented mementos and prizes to the winners. This year, Blue House and Orange House emerged as joint champions, sharing the championship Trophy after finishing with equal points.

The two-day event concluded with applause and celebration, reflecting the school’s commitment to promoting physical fitness, sportsmanship, and holistic development.