Sarde for World U-20 athletics meet

Nayan has been qualified for the World Athletics Championships with a gold medal in the junior group's 110m hurdles race at the Asian Grand Prix held in Bengaluru with a timing 14.11 seconds. Earlier, he clocked 14.76 seconds in the senior group athletics championships held at Nagpur in June, while he clocked 14.23 seconds in the Junior Federation Cup this year. He won the gold medal at the 2022 National Athletic Championships in Guwahati, Assam, as well as in the U-20 Boys Federation Cup at Tirumalai with a time of 14.76 seconds.

Nayan, a Krida Prabodhini portsperson from Nagpur and a student of Principal Arunrrao Kalode College. He is being trained under the guidance of Samsher Khan and Aruna Gandhe.

Nayan's father Pradeep is working in the police force in Jalna while mother Sangeeta is a housewife.

