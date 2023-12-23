Sarthak bags boys singles trophy

Gaikwad had to dip into his energy reservoir to get that extra push in order to meet the challenge posed to him by fifth seed Atharva Shukla from Mumbai. It was a nail biting, hair raising grand finale to the It is very rare to see equally talented players fight it out to bag the crown. First set went into tie-break and was won by Sarthak 7-6(5). The second set went to Atharva due to his strong comeback at 7-5. In the final set, Sarthak raised his game to the delight of the visitors who were cheering for both the players at every winner and every rally and every drop that was played by both players in equal measure. Sarthak took the final set 6-4 and the match with two sets to one. A heartbroken Atharva could not believe that he was so close to the finish line and was overtaken by Sarthak. He was gracious in his victory. His mother who accompanied him stood in the background cheering and supporting her son. Tournament supervisor Vishal Landge and chair umpires Sandeep and Rahul did a fine job throughout the tournament. The trophies were given away at the hands of vice president of NDHTA Ashok Bhiwapurkar and tournament secretary Vijay Naidu.