Satish slams ton in SJAN cricket

Batting first Dainik Bhaskar scored 206 for three in 20 overs. Thanks to Umrethe who scored 100 in 55 balls hitting 17 boundaries and one six. From the other end, Sujan Masid ably supported him and scored 45 in 29 balls hitting ten boundaries. Samir Khanna (25) too batted well.

In reply, Loksatta was able to score 151 losing six wickets. Dhananjay Khedkar (28) and Anil Kamble (25 not out) were main scorers. For Dainik Bhaskar, Sharad Bagde, Sujan Masid and Sachin Mokharkar were chipped in with two wickets each. Dr Suresh Chandak distributed the man-of-the-match trophy to Umrethe.

On Thursday Lokmat will play Sakal in the first semi-final from 8.30 am onwards.