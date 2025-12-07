Saurav Tiwari completes hattrick

In the women’s five-kilometer race, Mitali Bhoyar clinched the top spot. In other groups, Tanmay Bhandarkar, Janhavi Hirudkar, Kapil Ghatkar, and Arnavii Mahalle secured first positions.

The event was organised at Mahavir Nagar. Nearly 2,400 runners took part in the competition. Abhijit Giri, Sonali Giri, Ravindra Tong, and Pankaj Lanjewar flagged off the various races. The competition was held in four groups. The top ten participants from each group were given cash prizes. A total prize amount of ₹1.25 lakh was distributed. Additionally, Jyotiba College, which recorded the highest number of entries, was awarded the team championship trophy.

After the races, the prizes were distributed in the presence of former corporator Narendra (Balya) Borkar, NMC sports officer and Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Piyush Ambulkar, Shrikant Aglawe, Dr. Ridhi Kataria, Nitin Simle, Yash Tank, Sanjay Thorat, Shailesh Tumbde, Sonali Giri, Sanjay Nakhate, Priya Band, and Ram Gawale.

To make the event successful, under the guidance of Gaurav Mirase, Sachin Jain, Sandeep Mirase, Ashwin Landge, Dilip Gadhve, Atul Nakhate, Shrirang Dhandhe, Krupesh Sawalkar, Mayank Moon and others provided support.

Results (top three)

Men 5 km: Saurav Tiwari, Lilaram Bawane, Pranay Mahule, women 5km: Mitali Bhoyar, Aarti Bhagat, Preeti Chavan

Under 18 boys (3 km): Tanmay Bhandarkar, Pradyumna Raut, Samit Meshram; Girls 3 km: Janhavi Hirudkar, Lavanya Nagarkar, Navya Chitle, Boys Under 14 (2 km): Kapil Ghatkar, Atharva Raut, Sumit Mendhe, Girls 2 km: Arnavii Mahalle, Urvashi Nimbolkar, Sanjavi Deshkar