Savli, Pooja, Dhairya, Malhar enter semis

In sub-junior girls 46 to 49 kg category, Nagpur's Savli Barbunde knocked out Pune's Ovi Pavle 5-0 to enter the semis. In 49 to 52 kg category, another Nagpur boxer Pooja Channe downed Sakshi Wadkar of Thane and confirmed semi-final spot. In 35-37 kg category, Gadchiroli's Gunjan Bante defeated Dhule's Janhavi Sarsar 5-0 whereas Akola's Riya Chavan got the better of Amravati's Vanshika Dhote. In 37 to 40 kg category, Akola's Ojasvi Dhande defeated Satara's Srushti Ghadge 2-0 to enter the semis. In 43 to 46 kg category, Akola's Suhani Bordede overcame Vaishnavi Kadam of Pune 4-1.

In boys 35 to 37 kg section, Nagpur's Dhairya Kothi defeated Akola's Yash MEshram 3-2 in an interesting bout. Similarly in 46 to 49 section, Nagpur's Malhar Sable blanked Pune's Shafiq Sheikh 5-0. However, Saksham Patil had to face defeat in 37 to 40 kg category at the hands of Ansari.