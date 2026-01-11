Sawwalakhe, Vritika clinch U-17 chess titles

In the Under-7 section, Reyansh Chaudhari won in the open section whereas Aahi Meshram annexed the girls Under-7 group.

In the Under-17 Open Section, Aaradhya Swapnil Ubale stood second while third place went to Yuval Sunil Mohurle.

Vidhi Mishrikotkar bagged the second place in Under-17 girls section whereas Swara Gandhi was third in the merit list.

In the Under-7 open group, Kunj Dewangan was second while third place went to Aadvik Sukhdeve.

The second place in Under-7 girls group was bagged by Aditi Korde and Shireen Amol Titarmare was third in the overall list.

Jay Sawwalakhe & Aaradhay Ubale in Under-17 open group and Vritika Game & Vidhi Mishrikotkar in Under-17 girls group shall represent Nagpur District in the upcoming Maharashtra State Under-17 Open and Girls Championship to be held later this year. Reyansh Chaudhari and Kunj Dewangan in Under-7 Open Group and Aahi Meshram & Aditi Korde in Under-7 Girls Group will represent Nagpur District in the Maharashtra State Under-7 Open and Girls Chess Championship.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief guest assistant commissioner, Central GST Gayatri Siria and guest of honour IM Anup Deshmukh. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, MCA observer SS Soman and IA Shiva Iyer were prominently present on the occasion.

Apart from cash prizes of Rs. 10000/- for each group sponsored by G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation, trophies and medal were also distributed to the top scorers in age groups. IA Shiva Iyer was the Chief Arbiter for the event who was assisted by FA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Prayas Amabde, SNA Akash Rewatkar and Prathamesh Machave.