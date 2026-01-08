'Say no to nylon manja' walkathon tomorrow

Deepak said, "Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal and Zone 6 DCP Sandeep Pakhale will flag off the walkathon at 7 a.m. in the school premises. A Zumba programme will be held beforehand to energize the students. Students from grades 5th to 12th will participate in this walkathon." Archana Hivse, Prince Bajaj, and others were present at the press conference.