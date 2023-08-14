Sayali bags double crown, Jash triumphs

Earlier on Sunday Sayali had won the title in the women's category. In the Under-19 boys category, Jash Modi who lost the men's singles final won the title.

Sayali defeated the eighth seed Arya Songaokar of Thane 9-11,11-6,11-4,9-11,11-9,11-7. Both players displayed an all-round performance However, Sayali won the deciding game by earning points at crucial moments. Earlier She defeated Sana D'Souza by 3-1 in the semifinals. Eighth seed Arya had ended the challenge of fifth seed Divyanshi Bhowmik with the score of 11/5,11/5,11/8 in the semi-finals.

Jash Modi, a player of Mumbai's TST (The Suburban Table Tennis Association) team, was unable to win the title in the men's category. However, in the boys category, he won the title and justified his top ranking. For that he had to fight against his colleague Sagar Kasture. He won this thrilling final match by 11-5, 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6. Both the players played topspin shots and chops. In the deciding game, however, Modi controlled the game with use of his experience and won the match. In the semifinals, he defeated Kushal Chopda, a player from Nashik by 3-1. In the other semi final match, second seed Kasture won 3-2 against Nagpur's Adi Chitnis.

Rama Ramesh Fuke and Priya Sanket Fuke distributed the trophies to winners and runners-up in the presence of secretary of NDTTA Adv Akhilesh Potnis, MSTTA secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis, NDTTA president Bharat Sangar, chief referee Mangesh Mopkar and assistant chief referee Deepak Kanetkar.

Results

U-19 boys SF: Jash Modi (TST) [Seed - 1] bt Kushal Chopda(NSK) [Seed - 4] 12/10, 10/12, 11/8, 11/4; Sagar Kasture (TST) [Seed - 2] Bt Aadi Chitnis (NGP) [Seed - 12] 11/4, 8/11, 6/11, 12/10, 11/9

Final: Jash Modi (TST) [Seed -1] Bt Sagar Kasture (TST) [Seed -2] 11/5, 11/8, 11/13, 12/10, 8/11, 11/6.

U-19 girls SF: Aarya Songadkar (THN) [Seed - 8] Bt Divyanshi Bhowmick (TST) [Seed - 5] 11/5,11/5,11/8; Sayali Wani (NSK) [Seed - 2] Bt Sana Dsouza (TST) 11/9,11/8,9/11,11/5

Final: Sayali Wani(NSK) [Seed - 2] Bt Aarya Songadkar (THN) [Seed - 8] 9/11, 11/6, 11/4, 9/11, 11/9, 11/7