SB City drub SGCA by 8 wickets

Batting first Amravati's SGCA were all out for 93 in 24.3 overs. Opener Amitesh Gawande top scored with 28. Kartik Pawar (12) and Satvik Bhetula (10) were other scorers. For SB City, Kaustubh Chavan (3 for 5) was the most successful bowler and he was well supported by Harman Singh (2 for 22).

In reply, SB City achieved the target in just 8.2 overs losing two wickets. Openers Viraj Verma (27) and Divyansh Mishra (27) ensured the victory by making 64 run partnership for the first wicket. Rajas Vaidya remained not out on 16. Viraj Verma was declared man-of-the-match.