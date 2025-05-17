Scholarship for meritorious students by DDS

Considering the needs of Nagpur students, DDS Academy was founded by the top faculties ot city, Satish Dande , Avinash Deshpande and Sunil Sheter. Later they were joined by Nitin Acharya , Ashwin Jambhulkar and Paritosh Bobde who completed their education from Indore University, IIT Delhi and Pune university and worked with with National institutes for many years. So, there is a perfect balance of experience and innovation at DDS Academy.

As DDS Academy is run by teachers themselves, the primary focus lies on offering quality education at affordable fees instead of profit making, In the mission that no deserving Student should be devoid of education due financial constrains, DDS Academy has decided to offer scholarship on their 2 year JEE, NEET, MHT-CET and Boards Tution fees based on their marks in closs 10th. DDS Academy has two centres at Hanuman Nagar, & Ambazari.