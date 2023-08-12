Second seed Swapnali knocked out

Aadyashree made a light work of Swapnali 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5. However top seed Shruti Amrite did not have to struggle as she won 11-3, 11-3, 11-5 against Nashik's Mithali Purkar. Shreya Deshpande, the third seeded player from Thane defeated the local player Devanshi Upadhyay and reached the third round. She won this one-sided match with a score of 11-2, 11-2, 11-4. Samruddhi Kulkarni of Solapur defeated Vaishnavi Devghade of Pune in three straight games by 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 while maintaining her unbeaten streak. Samruddhi is ranked fourth here. Sixth seed Sayali Wani also won easily. The player from Nashik defeated Nagpur's Deepti Thakre 11-2, 11-2, 11-6 in a one-sided match and reached the third round.

In the men's category Jash Modi, Neel Mulye continued the winning streak. Mumbai TST's top seed Modi defeated his teammate Nitesh Kumawat by 11-1, 11-4, 11-4. Neil from Pune easily defeated Nikzat Kerwalla of Mumbai Central District team with the score of 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. Third seed Chinmay Somaiyya (Mumbai TST) saw off the challenge of Thane's Ronit Anegundi by 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 14-12 in a hard-fought contest to advance to the third round. Second seed Deepit Patil defeated Pune's Pranav Gholkar by 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 to reach the third round. This player from Thane played a brave counterattack game to dispose of the challenge of Pranav.

Earlier MLA Vikas Thakre inaugurated the tournament. NDTTA secretary and general secretary of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association Adv. Ashutosh Potni, chief referee Mangesh Mopkar, assistant chief referee Deepak Kanetkar and others were also present on the occasion.