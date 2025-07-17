Second straight win for DKM-A boys, mixed luck for HKM

While DKM-A boys continued their winning march, the Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal HKM) teams had mixed luck as their boys outplayed Players Basketball Gymkhana (PBG) 40-24 but their girls went down fighting by just six points 22-28 against Phoenix.

In the exciting boys section league match, DKM-A skipper Neil Dharghawe (18), shooting guard Atharva Dhore (17) and post guard Om Raut (15) did all the scoring to guide the home team to register an easy 20-point (66-46) victory over GKM. A game-high 27-point effort from GKM’s point guard TYejas Talmale went in vain. The quarter-wise scores in DKM’s favour read 11-10, 26-14, 13-11, 16-11.

The HKM boys team relied on the heroics of Ram Kadu, who scored 18 points, to get the better of PBG by 16 points.

In a low-scoring but exciting match, Phoenix handed a heartbreak six-point (28-22) defeat to HKM. For the winners, Sarakshi Ayalwar top scored with 16 points and Riddhi played a crucial role with seven points. For HKM, Sayee (6) played well.

RESULTS

BOYS: DKM-A (Neil Dharghawe 18, Atharva Dhore 17, Om Raut 15) bt GKM (Tejas Talmale 27) 66-46 (11-10, 26-14, 13-11, 16-11);

HKM (Ram Kadu 18) bt PBG (Tanmay S 7) 40-24 (12-2, 11-4, 10-4, 7-14)

GIRLS: Phoenix (Sarakshi Ayalwar 16, Riddhi 7) bt HKM (Sayee 6) 28-22 (8-7, 8-9, 4-3, 8-2)