SECR (HQ) win KKM soccer crown

SECR were promoted by the KKM committee in the final after the disqualification of Rahul Club on the disciplinary ground. After playing a barren first half, P Thushal scored an all-important goal for the railmen. Elite division champion YMFC made lot of efforts to level the score but in vain.

The winner team walked away with Rs 1 lakh whereas the runners-up got Rs 75,000. Rabbani Club got the third prize of Rs 50,000.

Individual prizes

Best player of the tournament: Shubham Dayema (YMFC), best goalkeeper: Owais Khan (SECR), best defender: Mohammad Faisal (YMFC), best forward: P. Thushal (SECR), best player of losing team: Anwar (YMFC), best half: Nitin Kottulwar, best player of final: sourabh Kottulwar.

Al Nassaar women triumph

Al Nassar defeated Squadron FC 4-1 via-tie breaker to win the title in the women's section. Both the teams failed to score during the regulation time. In penalty shootout, Hritika B. Nidhi.V., Nikhita B and Malvika Temburne score the goals for Al Nassar. For Squadron side, Tripti Sakhare and Krutika Mate scored the goals.

In the third-place match, Amma FC defeated IFFC Chankapur 1-0. Krushanli scored the winning goal in the 34th minute. The winners got Rs 21,000 whereas the runners-up received 15,000. The third place holder Amma FC got Rs 11,000. Tina of IFFC Chankapur was declared best player of the tournament. Other individual prize winners include Anjali Waghmare (best player of losing side), Divya Yedkar (best half), Nidhi (best forward), Anchal (best defence).