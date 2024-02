Seeds enter semi-finals

The tournament is organised by Patrakar Club of Nagpur and Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN).

Top seed Kunal Raut of Maharagar made it to the semi-finals defeating Chittranjan Nagdeote of Lokmat 25-0. The Hitavada’s Nasim Sheikh beat Dharmendra Kumar of The Times of India 25-0 to make semis.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by trrustee of Vanrai Foundation Girish Gandhi,.

Executive Director, Ankur Seeds Vishal Umalkar was the guest of honour. Patrakar Club of Nagpur President Pradip Kumar Maitra, Secretary Bramhashankar Tripathi, Tournament Convenor Charudatta Kahu Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur Secretary Paritosh Pramanik shared the dais.

SJAN Treasurer Nilesh Deshpande, members Naresh Shelke, Piyush Patil, Kshitij Udar, Kishor Badge, Deep Sudhakar and others were also present on the occasion.

SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur conducted the programme and also proposed a vote of thanks.

Results:

Men’s Single QF: Kunal Raut (Mahasagar) bt Chittranjan Nagdeote (Lokmat) 25-0; Vijay Thakur (PTI) bt Girish Thakre (News Today Maha) 25-8; Nasim Sheikh (Hitavada) bt Dharmendra Kumar (TOI) 25-0; Sandeep Gadge (Tarun Bharat) beat Paritosh Pramanik (Hitavada) 16-12.

Doubles quarters: Vijay Thakur (PTI)-Girish Thakre (News Today Maha) bt Charudatta Kahu-Sandeep Gadge (Tarun Bharat) 25-0; Paritosh Pramanik-Nasim Sheikh (Hitavada) bt Sunny Bhongade(GTPL)-Sushil Atram (Nagpur Post) 25-0; Bhimrao Lonare-Subhash Sharma (IBM TV9) beat Dharmandra Kumar-Chittranjan Nagdeote) 20-9.